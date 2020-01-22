Brown University Takes $129.06 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Brown University bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,214,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,064,000. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 70.3% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brown University owned 1.85% of Owl Rock Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $200,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 916,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.