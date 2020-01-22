BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $4,681.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.