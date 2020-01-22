Buckingham Research Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $140.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.