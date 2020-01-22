Bulwark (BWK) Trading Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market cap of $325,811.00 and $87.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

