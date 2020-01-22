Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0003 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, OKEx, TradeOgre and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a market cap of $58.97 million and $10,832.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00748545 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, OKEx, Cryptohub, Binance, cfinex, Crex24, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

