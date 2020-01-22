Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, OKEx and Kucoin. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $79.25 million and $6.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00672519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, LBank, Neraex, RightBTC, OKEx, BitMart, FCoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bibox and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.