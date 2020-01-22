C James Koch Sells 20,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total value of $2,841,763.02.

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total value of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total value of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

NYSE SAM traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.19. 186,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.94. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $240.60 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

