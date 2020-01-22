Caci International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Caci International has set its FY20 guidance at $11.64-12.42 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caci International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $271.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

