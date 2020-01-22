CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 59.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $198,428.00 and $117.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.