Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.02). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

