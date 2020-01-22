Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,609. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.