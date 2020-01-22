Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 94,378 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 293.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,378 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY remained flat at $$67.43 during trading on Wednesday. 2,822,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,912,332. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.