Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. 210,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.