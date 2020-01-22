Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 369,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 661.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,574,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,494,000 after acquiring an additional 98,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 501,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,743. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

