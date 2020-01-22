Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,821 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $309.77. 4,158,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $305.75 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

