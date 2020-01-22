Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises approximately 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.23. 18,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,982. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $162.67 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

