Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,813 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $262.77 and a 1-year high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

