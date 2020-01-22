Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,444 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 352,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 654,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

