Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$4.63 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$338.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.76 and a 12-month high of C$349.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$333.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$313.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$342.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.