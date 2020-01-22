Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $258.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $194.38 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.