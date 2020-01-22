Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

CWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CWB stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,471. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

