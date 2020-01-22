CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.