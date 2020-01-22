Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

