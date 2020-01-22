Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.