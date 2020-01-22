Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 32,430 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,210,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after buying an additional 1,192,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

