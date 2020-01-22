Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

