Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.24 and a 1-year high of $140.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

