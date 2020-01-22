Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

