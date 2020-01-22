Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,539 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.