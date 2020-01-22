Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

