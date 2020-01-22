Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

