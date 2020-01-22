Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $256.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $257.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

