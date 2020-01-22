Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,751,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the period.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

