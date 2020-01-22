Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

