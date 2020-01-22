Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 29.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 158,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2,574.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 442,309 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

