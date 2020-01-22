Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,935,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

