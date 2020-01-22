Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%.

