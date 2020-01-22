Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.49 and a one year high of $89.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

