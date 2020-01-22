Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.14 and a one year high of $107.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.