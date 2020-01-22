Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

