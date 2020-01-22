Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,120 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

