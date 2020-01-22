Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,087 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

