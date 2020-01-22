Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 466,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDS opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

