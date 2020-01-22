Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

COF traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 2,124,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

