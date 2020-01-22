Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,270 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

