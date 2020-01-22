Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $298.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

