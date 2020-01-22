CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter.

CMO stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $771.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

