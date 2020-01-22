Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 141,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,740. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,095. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Insiders have acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

