Cardano Price Hits $0.0456 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $73.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptomate.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Coinbe, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Exmo, Indodax, Cryptohub and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

