Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,401,124,989 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.